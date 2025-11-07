Sussanne Khan: Net Worth 2025, Relationships, and Recent Loss

Sussanne Khan was born on October 26, 1975, into the prominent Khan family of Mumbai. Her father, Sanjay Khan, was a well-known actor in the 1980s, while her mother, Zarine Khan, was an actress-turned-interior designer. Sussanne studied interior design abroad before returning to India to launch her own ventures. Over the years, she has built a strong reputation as an interior designer and lifestyle entrepreneur, working on several high-end residential and commercial projects. She is among India’s most sought-after designers, charging between ₹25 to ₹30 lakh for her design services.

Sussanne Khan: Net Worth 2025 and Business Ventures

Sussanne Khan’s net worth is estimated to be between USD 10 million and USD 23 million (approximately ₹75 to ₹190 crore). Her income stems from her interior design brand, collaborations, and business ventures in the luxury lifestyle space.

She owns a lavish residence in Juhu, Mumbai, and has a collection of premium cars, including a Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600. Sussanne is known for her elegant aesthetic and entrepreneurial drive, which have made her a respected figure beyond her celebrity connections.

Marriage with Hrithik Roshan

Sussanne married actor Hrithik Roshan in December 2000 after a long relationship. The two became one of Bollywood’s most admired couples, often seen as the epitome of glamour and grace. They have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

However, after 13 years of marriage, the couple separated in 2013 and finalized their divorce in 2014. Despite parting ways, Hrithik and Sussanne continue to share a strong friendship and co-parent their children with maturity and warmth. They are frequently seen together at family gatherings, outings, and vacations, maintaining one of the most amicable relationships among celebrity exes in India.

In recent years, Sussanne has found love again with actor and model Arslan Goni. The two have been together since 2022 and often share glimpses of their life on social media.

Their relationship has been praised by fans for its openness and positivity. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is in a relationship with actress Saba Azad. Both couples share mutual respect and often attend events and family gatherings together, reflecting a modern, progressive outlook.

Sussanne Khan's Mother Zarine Khan's Passing

On November 7, 2025, Sussanne lost her mother, Zarine Khan, who passed away at the age of 81. Zarine was remembered for her grace and poise and was a well-known personality in Mumbai’s social and film circles.

The funeral was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Jackie Shroff, and Hrithik Roshan’s partner Saba Azad, who came to pay her respects. Sussanne shared an emotional tribute to her mother, describing her as her greatest inspiration and the most beautiful soul she had ever known.

Beyond her famous surname, Sussanne Khan has built an identity of her own. She is admired for her resilience, professional success, and her ability to balance family, work, and personal life with grace.

As a businesswoman, mother, and partner, Sussanne embodies a modern, self-assured persona that continues to inspire. Her journey reflects elegance and strength, marking her as one of the most grounded and respected personalities in the Indian lifestyle and design industry.