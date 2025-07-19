Shah Rukh Khan Health Scare: Actor Injured on King Sets, Rushes to US for Aid

The disturbing news has troubled fans of Bollywood star and Indian cinema legend Shah Rukh Khan. The actor, who is currently shooting for his upcoming action entertainer "King," was reportedly injured on the set. Owing to this, Shah Rukh is advised to take a one-month rest, and he was immediately rushed to the U.S. for medical aid.

Speculations on social media earlier suggested that King Khan wouldn't be able to attend a scheduled event in Sri Lanka, but now the reason for his inability to travel to the island has been confirmed. King is a film that Shah Rukh's fans are waiting for with bated breath, after the massive success of his earlier films—Pathaan and Jawan.

A source reveals that Shah Rukh's injury is nothing serious, and it's just a muscular injury. It must be noted that this isn't the first time that Shah Rukh Khan has injured himself while performing stunt sequences for his action films. With this update, the shoot of King has been postponed, and a fresh schedule will now be decided in September or early October, based on when the Bollywood star returns to India.