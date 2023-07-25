Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani First Review Out

Ranveer Singh is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film received the U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CFBC).

The first review of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani from the censor board is out. Film critic Umair Sandhu shared his review via Twitter.

First Review #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani from Censor. It is an outstanding film from the writing, performance and execution point of view. It has style, substance,it takes challenges and doesn't follow formulas and that is its biggest strength. #AliaBhatt Stole the show. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/UGDwuFvMJr — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) July 25, 2023

Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly and Kshitee Jog among others will appear in prominent roles.

The film is set to release in theatres on July 28.

