Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani First Review Out

Jul 25, 2023, 11:39 IST
Ranveer Singh is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film received the U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CFBC). 

The first review of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani  from the censor board is out. Film critic Umair Sandhu shared his review via Twitter.

Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly and Kshitee Jog among others will appear in prominent roles. 

The film is set to release in theatres on July 28.
 


