“My Govinda is Only Mine”: Sunita Ahuja Quashes Divorce Rumors in Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Bollywood icon Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have come together to firmly shut down swirling divorce rumours in a statement that has reaffirmed their bond while fans watched with relief.

On the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, the couple made a rare public appearance together, instantly commanding attention. Sunita, dressed in red, spoke directly to the media and offered a message filled with warmth and wit. “If something had happened, then we would not have been this close today,” she said. “No one can separate us, not even if God comes down from heaven. My Govinda is only mine.” Her words, confident and heartfelt, resonated with fans far and wide.

Around the same time, Govinda’s manager confirmed that any divorce-related news being circulated was outdated. He said the couple’s issues had been resolved, and that the family was going to celebrate the festival together, as they always have. Govinda’s lawyer echoed this view, dismissing the reports as exaggerated. Their words made it clear that the couple had moved past the speculation and were focused on family and devotion.

Meanwhile, a close family friend weighed in, reinforcing the couple's long-standing commitment with a message that cut through the chatter. Fans were further reassured when Govinda himself appeared in high spirits, blowing kisses to the paparazzi and embracing the festive season of Ganesh Chaturthi.

This heartfelt public display by Govinda and Sunita offers more than just reassurance. It reminds us of the strength that can exist behind the scenes, especially in marriages that have weathered nearly four decades. Whether the media attention was misguided or intentionally sensational, the couple’s message is undeniable: their bond remains intact, and their journey continues together.