Metro In Dino Movie OTT: Streaming Partner, Release Date, and More!

Anurag Basu has come up with a spiritual sequel to his 2007 hit Life in a Metro, titled Metro In Dino. Like the name suggests, a lot has changed in these eighteen years in metro cities across the country, and Basu also took the changes that took place in the way that people love into account and made a beautiful tale on relationships.

Despite the inconsistencies, Anurag Basu proved once again why he is the master of telling stories of common people who form this country and their lives. Anurag also picks actors who fit his narrative and didn't go behind stars. While the choice could hamper the film on the box-office front, it's definitely a logical move, as the actors present in the movie don't come with the weight of fulfilling the expectations of their fans.

Metro In Dino Movie OTT Release Details

The role of women in "Metro In Dino" is crucial, and this is where Basu excels. They all have stories to tell and are assertive enough to stand up for themselves. In an era of films that are being dominated by action heroes in mainstream cinema, it's a refreshing change to witness human tales being told naturally, and this is Metro In Dino's actual win at the cinemas.

Regardless of the film's box office performance, Anurag Basu has once again demonstrated his commitment to telling stories that resonate with him while resisting the prevailing trend. With positive reviews pouring in for Metro In Dino, let's take a look at the film's streaming partner.

Metro In Dino signed a digital deal with OTT giant Netflix, and the movie will be available for streaming once the 8-week theatrical window is over. Going by this, Metro In Dino should be available for streaming from the first week of September for those who want to wait for the film's OTT release.