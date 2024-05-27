Jahnvi Kapoor supports rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's mother. 

Bollywood star Jahnvi Kapoor took to her Instagram to support her rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya's mother, for her upcoming TV show. Jahnvi shared on her Instagram story a clip from the TV show "Maati Se Bandi Dor," showcasing Shikar's mother, Smruthi Shinde, playing the lead role. It was a wholesome moment, with Jahnvi proud of her rumored beau's mother.

Jahnvi and Shikar have been rumored to be dating for a long time now, and the couple has been spotted together on many occasions. Fans also witnessed Jahnvi donning a necklace with Shikar's name on it for a promotional event for her film.

In her professional zone, Jahnvi is doing all the promotions possible for her upcoming sports drama, "Mr. and Mrs. Mahi," directed by Sharan Sharma. Rajkumar Rao is set to play alongside Jahnvi as Mr. Mahi. This cricket drama will grace the big screens on May 31 this year.