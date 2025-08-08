Huma Qureshi's Cousin Asif Killed: What Exactly Happened Amid Conspiracy Claims?

In a shocking incident that took place last night at Delhi's Nizamuddin, Huma Qureshi's cousin, a Bollywood actress, was brutally murdered by two teenagers, Ujjwal and Gautam, aged 19 and 18 respectively. It all started with a minor dispute over parking. Asif had reached home and saw a bike parked at his place. He asked the two boys to move the bike before they verbally started abusing him.

The situation escalated, according to the wife of the deceased, when the two boys allegedly attacked Asif with a sharp object. After taking the blow, Asif fell on the floor, and this led to his death, according to his wife. Both the accused were taken into police custody, and the investigation is underway.

Despite the apparent escalation in the dispute over a parking spot, Asif's wife asserted that a conspiracy led to the murder. Asif's relatives also mentioned that the two boys broke into Asif's home last November, threatening to "kill him" with a large stone. Asif had already passed away by the time he reached the hospital.

Speaking about the ghastly incident, actor Huma Qureshi's father, Saleem, explained that he had gotten a call when he was in his home last night about an altercation. Salim also confirmed that there were past arguments between Asif and the two boys. Things escalated quickly, and by the time the family could realize what had happened, it had become too late, and the police might reveal further details about the incident once the investigation is over.