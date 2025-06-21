Ajay Devgn vs. Mohanlal Clash: Drishyam 3 Turns Controversial!

Fans of murder mysteries across the country have found a film to root for, and that is Mohanlal's Drishyam. Directed by Jeetu Joseph, who has made a name for himself in directing mysterious thrillers and dramas, Drishyam is one franchise that ended up being a huge hit not just in Kerala but also across the country.

The first installment of Drishyam was remade into multiple South Indian languages, and the film was a hit everywhere. Ajay Devgn played Mohanlal's role in Hindi, making it a smash hit. With Drishyam 2, everybody thought that the movie would end, and so would the franchise. But Jeetu Joseph cleverly induced another thought in the final scenes of the movie, which leads to Drishyam 3.

Ajay Devgn vs. Mohanlal: Who will Win?

Now, it's highly likely that the Drishyam franchise will conclude with the third installment, and Mohanlal, who had a remarkable run at the box office this year with back-to-back hits in L2: Empuraan and Thudarum, has decided to score yet another hit with Drishyam 3. In the video announcement, Mohanlal could be seen embracing director Jeetu Joseph, who created the Drishyam series.

Initially, there were reports of Mohanlal and Ajay Devgn shooting the film simultaneously under Jeetu Joseph's direction, but the same is not true anymore, as the Malayalam legend announces that they are going to start shooting the movie, aiming for an October release. If this happens, it's going to be a stupendous year for Mohanlal, and a third blockbuster is almost confirmed.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn has already teased Drishyam 3, but Jeetu Joseph will no longer be directing it. Abhishek Pathak, who helmed Drishyam 2, will take care of proceedings in the third installment as well. The Bollywood star is aiming for a Republic Day 2026 release.

Now, the big question remains. If two movies with the same plot are released three months apart, will audiences be able to watch both? The answer can't exactly be said, but the Hindi version of Drishyam 2 was widely loved, and Ajay Devgn wants to cash in on the same by releasing the movie according to his terms.

Both the films will likely end up raking in big bucks at the box office, and it remains to be seen which film will end up working better.