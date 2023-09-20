Bollywood-inspired impostor-kidnapper arrested in Delhi after 3-yr hunt

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested an impostor, who was inspired by Bollywood movie 'Special 26', for kidnapping a person and extorting Rs five lakh, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused identified as Ramtej Kanojia (30), a resident of Okhla, who along with his associates, kidnapped a person by posing as the officials of Cyber Crime, Chandigarh Police, was evading arrest for the last three years.

The Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that specific input was received that one kidnapper Ramtej Kanojia wanted in a sensational kidnapping case of Mandawali police station is hiding in the Harkesh Nagar area.

Acting on the information received, a police team set up a trap at the provided location, leading to the successful apprehension of Kanojia.

During the subsequent interrogation, Kanojia admitted his involvement in a case under the jurisdiction of Mandawali police station.

"He further revealed that he, along with his associates, had abducted an individual from Pandav Nagar and extorted a ransom from the victim's relatives. An amount of Rs 2.5 lakh was deposited into Kanojia's bank account," stated the Special CP.

Earlier in the investigation, Kanojia's associates had been arrested, but he had managed to evade arrest. Subsequently, he was declared a proclaimed offender in this case.

Kanojia began his career as an electrician in 2011 and later transitioned to working as a phone technician. In 2020, he became associated with a person named Rahul and got involved in kidnapping for ransom.

"In recent times, he has been working alongside his father in the business of manpower management for foreign countries," added the Special CP.

