Bodies found in Bangkok hotel: local media

Bangkok, July 16 (IANS) Bodies believed to be six foreigners were found in a hotel in downtown Bangkok on Tuesday, local media reported.

The cause of the deaths was unconfirmed despite earlier reports that they were killed following a shooting, reports Xinhua news agency.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin ordered an investigation into the incident to prevent any impact on the public.

