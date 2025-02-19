Bobby Deol says his Ek Badnaam Aashram character is the most vulnerable in new part of the show

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Actor Bobby Deol, who essays the lead in the streaming show ‘Ek Badnaam Aashram’, has said that his character is the most vulnerable in the new part of the show.

The show is set to return with the 2nd part of its third season. The trailer was unveiled on Wednesday. The trailer gives a glimpse into the cracks forming in Baba Nirala’s empire, the tensions flaring with his close allies to Pammi’s fearless return and Bhopa Swami’s thirst for power.

Reflecting on his role and character, Bobby Deol said, "Baba Nirala believes he’s invincible and his power is unmatched - but the thing about power is — it’s fickle. This season he’s at his most vulnerable, yet that’s exactly what makes him even more dangerous. Every decision he makes adds layers to his character, making the story even more gripping. It’s an emotionally intense, action-packed ride, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it”.

Directed and produced by National Award-winner Prakash Jha, ‘Ek Badnaam Aashram’ season 3 part 2 also stars Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Esha Gupta in key roles.

Talking about the show, Prakash Jha shared, "Every season of ‘Ek Badnaam Aashram’ peels another layer of Baba Nirala’s dark story! The new episodes mark a critical turning point—where the foundations begin to crack, the rules of the game are rewritten, and no one’s safe. It’s a gripping saga of deep-rooted conflicts, betrayal, and relentless pursuit of power that will keep audiences hooked till the very end”.

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, said, “‘Ek Badnaam Aashram’ is the largest series in India and has created a massive fandom, with its unique characters and engaging storyline. With Bobby Deol taking centre-stage and with a phenomenal ensemble cast, coupled with Prakash Jha’s directorial expertise, can’t wait for audiences to witness the next chapter of Aashram on Amazon MX Player”.

The 2nd part of season 3 of the show will drop on February 27 on Amazon MX Player.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.