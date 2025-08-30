Bobby Deol’s Leh getaway: Life feels lighter when the air is thinner

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Bollywood star Bobby Deol, who is currently in Leh, shared a few glimpses of himself from the picturesque locale.

Bobby took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images posing as he enjoyed the breath-taking view of Leh. He was also seen playing around with Husky in the pictures he shared on the photo-sharing application.

Bobby captioned: “Life feels lighter when the air is thinner.”

He also shared a short video of himself walking through the stunning landscapes and captioned it: “Some views are better experienced on foot.”

Leh isn’t new territory for Bobby as he shot for “Race 3” starring Salman Khan in the region back in 2018.

The actor did not reveal as to what he’s shooting for or why he is in Leh.

However on August 29, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh recently shared a candid photo on her social media account with Bobby and the team of their upcoming project.

The actress posted the group photo wherein Bobby Deol, director Priyanka Ghose, and the team of their upcoming project are posing for a picture.

She captioned it as “@iambobbydeol has turned us into animals. @picsofpinks and I have turned him into a pookie.” With this smartly curated line, Fatima cheekily referenced Bobby’s 2023 blockbuster film “Animal” and connected his highly applauded on-screen persona with their behind-the-scenes fun.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby is next set to be seen in B***ds of Bollywood, directed by Aryan Khan.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan as a director. The Series features Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, Manish Chaudhari, Vijayant Kohli and Rohit Gill.

The Series is produced by Gauri Khan under his production house banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

Bobby also has “Bandar”, an thriller crime drama film directed by Anurag Kashyap. Inspired by a real-life event, the film starring Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra, follows Samar, an aging television star whose celebrity is on the wane.

The film will have its world premiere in the Special Presentations section of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on 6 September.

