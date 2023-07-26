B'luru terror plot: Court extends police custody of 5 suspected terrorists by 10 days

Bengaluru, July 26 (IANS) A Special NIA Court in Bengaluru on Wednesday extended the police custody of the five arrested suspected terrorists by 10 days.

The five suspects were presented in court on Wednesday after their custody had ended.

The counsel appearing for the Central City Crime Branch (CCB) police wing had requested the court to hand them over for police custody for 15 days.

"The accused had planned to carry out subversive activity in the city. Including grenades, many explosives, and weapons are seized from the accused persons. The investigation has revealed that the suspects had planned to carry out a terror act. The suspects need to be investigated further. There is a role of many persons behind them and the accused should be given police custody for 15 days."

The court after hearing the arguments from both sides, ordered handing over the accused to the police.

The suspects would be questioned in the premises of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Madiwala locality of Bengaluru.

The CCB wing had arrested Syed Suhail Khan, Mohammad Faizal Rabbani, Mohammad Umar, Muddassir Pasha and Zahid Tabrez on July 19 and seized a large cache of explosives, weapons and equipment.

They also seized four hand grenades.

The Karnataka police investigating the case of the arrest of five suspected terrorists having links with the Lashkar-E-Taiba (LeT) are making final preparations to take T. Nazir, a terror suspect in the Bengaluru serial blasts of 2008 lodged in the Central Prison into police custody.

Nazir is suspected to have brainwashed the arrested youths and operated as the gang leader.

He delivered orders to the accused persons and controlled the gang of terrorists through Mohammad Junaid, the prime kingpin who is suspected to be operating from the border areas of Afghanistan.

Nazir, who hailed from Kerala, allegedly gave instructions from the prison.

The arrested suspected terrorists came in contact with Nazir while they were in prison, through Junaid.

Nazir had brainwashed them and linked Mohammad Junaid with the terror outfit LeT.

All the arrested accused have confessed that they were "trained" to carry out terror strikes by Nazir, a source said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.