BJP using defamation route to target opposition leaders: Yechury

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being disqualified from Lak Sabha, the Communist Party of India-Marxist on Friday condemned the measure by the BJP while reiterating allegations of misuse of probe agencies like the ED and the CBI.

CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury, in a tweet, said: "It's condemnable that the BJP is now using the criminal defamation route to target opposition leaders and disqualify them as done with @RahulGandhi now. This comes on top of the gross misuse of ED/CBI against the opposition.

"Resist and defeat such authoritarian assaults".

