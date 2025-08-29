BJP slams Oppn over abusive language against PM Modi; Congress responds: ‘Our culture doesn’t allow it’

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) The BJP on Friday condemned the Congress after a viral video showing party workers allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar. Calling it a new low in political discourse, the BJP said it “never dreamed of seeing politics sink to such depths.” In response, the Congress leaders denied the allegations, saying their party's values do not permit such language.

Speaking to IANS, BJP leader Fatehjang Singh Bajwa said, “I never imagined politics would degrade to such a level. This kind of behaviour, especially in the presence of Rahul Gandhi, will never be accepted by the BJP or the people of this country.”

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan also expressed concern, stating, “Those who use abusive language in Parliament are bound to use it in public rallies as well. This is deeply troubling. In a democracy, politics cannot be conducted without dignity. Just as the judiciary takes contempt seriously, Parliament, where laws are made, must uphold decorum. This trend is dangerous for democracy.”

Responding to the BJP’s criticism, Congress MP Imran Masood said, “Have they ever addressed the kind of language used by their own leaders against Sonia Gandhi? They’ve been in power for over 10 years, yet they continue to play the victim card.”

Congress MP Tariq Anwar said, “No Congress leader used abusive language. It’s being alleged that a worker climbed the stage and made inappropriate remarks. Let me be clear—Congress’s culture and values do not permit abusive language. That kind of rhetoric is more common in BJP circles. Who was it that called Sonia Gandhi a ‘Jersey cow’ and a ‘widow of Congress’? Even PM Modi has made such comments. What can we then expect from party workers?”

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also weighed in, condemning the alleged remarks directed at PM Modi and his late mother during the rally, calling it “a reflection of Congress’ culture of hate.”

A video of the incident, recorded in Darbhanga, has gone viral. It shows a man draped in a Congress flag using expletives from a stage displaying posters of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. The incident reportedly occurred just before the leaders departed for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles as part of the yatra.

Several leaders, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, also denounced the remarks.

In a post on X, Kumar said, “The use of indecent language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga is highly inappropriate. I strongly condemn it.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.