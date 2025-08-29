PM Modi’s policies offer major boost to success of Indian athletes: Arunachal CM

Itanagar, Aug 29 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Friday that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the sports sector received a major boost through policies like Fit India Movement and Khelo India Mission resulting in success of Indian athletes internationally.

Addressing a function, organised to celebrate the National Sports Day at the state Legislative convention hall, Khandu further said that due to continued efforts put in by the state government through the Sports Department, Sports Authority of Arunachal and Arunachal Olympic Association, athletes of the state have also shone in regional, national and international competitions.

The Chief Minister revealed that close to 1,100 medals have been won by state’s sportspersons in Zonal, National and International Sports Events since 2016 and he congratulated the winners.

He said that till date the state has established 58 Khelo India Centers, 19 multipurpose indoor halls, one synthetic athletic track and the 15,000 capacity Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium at Yupia Moreover, four new national-level stadiums, one state-of-the-art DK Badminton Academy spanning 20,700 square meters at Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy and 14 two-court badminton halls and 10 Futsal grounds are under various stages of implementation.

“In addition, the State Sports Academy at Miao would soon have its new and permanent complex and to encourage sportspersons, the state Sports Policy ensures 5 per cent reservation in recruitment in state government jobs and 10 per cent reservation in Police Department,” Khandu said.

Not to leave behind the para-athletes of the state, the Chief Minister suggested that a State Para Games be organised periodically in line with the State Games, which is held every two years.

On the occasion, Khandu distributed cash incentives worth Rs 2.49 crore to 411 sportspersons, including para-athletes who have brought glory to Arunachal at state, national and international levels. Over the years, the state government has extended Rs 7.1 crore to 940 athletes as part of its commitment to promote sports and empower youth in the state.

The Chief Minister’s Athlete Coaching and Empowerment Scheme (CMAces), formerly known as CM’s Meritorious Sportsperson Scholarship, was launched on the occasion.

The scheme has been renamed to reflect its broader vision.

“We aim not only to reward achievements but also provide coaching, training and holistic support to nurture champions of tomorrow,” Khandu said.

Paying rich tributes to hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand on whose birth anniversary the National Sports Day is celebrated, Khandu urged sports persons to take inspiration from the legendary hockey player, who led the Indian team to three consecutive Olympic gold medals.

He attributed the recent good shows by Indian athletes in international events including the last Olympics Games to the central government’s planned focus on the sports sector.

Meanwhile, coaches of meritorious athletes were also felicitated on the occasion.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, state assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, MP Tapir Gao, Minister Education Pasang D Sona, Minister Sports Kento Jini and advisor Zingnu Namchoomand others.

