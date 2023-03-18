BJP slams Jitan Ram Manjhi for remarks on Ram

Patna, March 18 (IANS) BJP leaders jumped on the gun to target Bihar's former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who marred controversy with his comments that Ravana was superior to Ram.

"These days it has become a fashion to abuse Hindu religion, Hindu religious texts as well Hindu gods and goddesses. It is really condemnable the way RJD leader, Samajwadi Party leader and now Jitan Ram Manjhi is on and off making statements against Hindu gods which hurts the sentiments of common Hindu masses," said Nikhil Anand, national general secretary of BJP OBC wing.

"They should better check their tongue. If they make a statement against Islam or any other religion, they will be honoured with 'fatwa'. They are doing it in the name of liberalism, progressivism and to express the sentiment in favour of subalterns and to appease Muslims and their vote bank. In the name of secularism, they should not do anything to hurt the sentiments of Hindu masses. The BJP strongly condemns Manjhi's statement," Anand said.

