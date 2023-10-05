BJP shares poster of Rahul as 'Ravan'; Congress hits back saying this shows their nervousness

New Delhi, Oct 05 (IANS) The Congress and the BJP on Thursday traded barbs at each other after the latter shared a post on social media depicting the former grand old party chief Rahul Gandhi as Ravan.

The BJP on Thursday morning shared a poster of Rahul Gandhi as Ravan on its official X handle and said, “The new age Ravan is here. He is Evil. Anti-dharma. Anti-Ram. His aim is to destroy Bharat.”

The BJP also attached the poster of Rahul Gandhi with 10 heads. The post was also shared by the BJP IT department chief Amit Malviya on his X profile.

Following the BJP’s post, Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi hit back at the saffron party saying that they were nervous due to the growing popularity of the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Wayanad.

Speaking to the media at the party headquarters, Pratapgarhi, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP said, “This is the nervousness of the BJP after sensing its defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.”

He said that the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) is making baseless allegations and same is the case with the BJP leaders.

“Since the formation of the INDIA bloc, they are in a state of panic. Calling Rahul Gandhi Ravan, shows their desperation. People of the country knows what Rahul Gandhi is, he understands the pain of the people. He is standing with the people of Manipur, with vegetable vendors and bike mechanics. And if you call someone who is spending time among the public, then this shows how much fear you have. This is shameful,” the Congress leader, who is also the chief of the minority department said.

Targeting the BJP, Pratapgarhi said that people have understood the pain of the BJP.

“The acceptance of the INDIA bloc has increased and with Rahul Gandhi coming into active mode, the BJP has got even more desperate. It is the reason why the Prime Minister is calling the INDIA bloc a ‘rusted iron’, ‘ghamandiya’ (arrogant) alliance, and also comparing it with terror outfits. This all shows the nervousness of the BJP and the Prime Minister,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.