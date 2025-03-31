BJP MP Sanjay Seth to launch 'Fatty Liver Free Ranchi' campaign on April 5

Ranchi, March 31 (IANS) Minister of State for Defence and Member of Parliament from Ranchi, Sanjay Seth, is set to launch a special campaign on April 5 to screen and provide free treatment for fatty liver disease in his Parliamentary constituency.

The 'Fatty Liver Mukt Ranchi Abhiyan' will be jointly conducted by the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) and Ranchi Sadar Hospital under the guidance of renowned liver specialist Dr. S.K. Sharin.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Seth said the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Healthy India'.

"Fatty liver is a growing health concern. As a public representative, it is my duty to ensure our citizens remain healthy. The Prime Minister is the inspiration behind this campaign," he said.

To facilitate screening, four mobile vans equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology have been procured at a cost of Rs 4 crore. These vans will visit both urban and rural areas of Ranchi, aiming to screen 30,000 people in the first phase. The campaign will later expand to cover all citizens above 18 years of age.

Following the screenings, doctors will provide free medical consultations. The data collected will help formulate an effective strategy to make Ranchi completely free from fatty liver disease.

Seth emphasised that fatty liver is a serious condition that can lead to multiple health complications. "Despite efforts from both government and non-government sectors, prevention remains a challenge for the medical community," he added.

Fatty liver disease is a common condition in which too much fat builds up in the liver. Over time, it can lead to liver damage.

Fatty liver is usually due to a combination of factors over a long period of time. The most common causes of fatty liver are obesity, diabetes, and drinking too much alcohol.

