BJP MP admits rise in crime in Bihar, says NDA committed to good governance

Patna, July 20 (IANS) Amid opposition attacks over the law-and-order situation in Bihar, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Shambhu Sharan Patel admitted that crime has increased in the state in recent days but emphasised that the NDA government under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar remains committed to good governance.

“There’s no denying that crime has increased in Bihar. However, our party and the NDA government in Bihar, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, are committed to good governance, which has been their USP,” Patel said.

He noted that Nitish Kumar has remained in power in Bihar for many years because he succeeded in establishing peace in the state, ending the era of ‘jungle raj’ when organised crime was rampant.

Hitting back at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s criticism, Patel said Tejashwi should look back at his parents’ tenure between 1990 and 2005.

“We admit that crime has increased, but these cannot be considered organised crimes like those that took place during the RJD’s 15-year tenure,” he said.

Patel pointed out that during that period, Shahabad and Magadh divisions were engulfed in caste clashes, with districts like Bhojpur, Rohtas, Kaimur, Gaya, and Jehanabad witnessing numerous massacres.

“In Siwan, Saran, and Gopalganj, Mohammad Shahabuddin was ruling, while the Kosi and Seemanchal regions had dons directly or indirectly connected with the RJD,” he alleged.

He further recalled that even an IAS officer’s wife was sexually assaulted for months in Patna during that era.

“Such crimes are not taking place in Bihar today. While incidents have increased, Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are capable of dealing with them to ensure good governance in the state,” Patel asserted.

In the last few days, Patna has witnessed a series of murder incidents.

On July 17, five armed men stormed Paras Hospital under the Shastri Nagar police station area, killing a gangster, Chandan Mishra, inside the hospital room.

Armed men arrived on motorcycles, entered room number 209 on the second floor, and opened fire at him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Besides this, high-profile murders in recent times like famous industrialist Gopal Khemka, sand trader Ramakant Yadav, grocery trader Vikram Jha, advocate Jitendra Kumar and others.

