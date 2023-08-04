BJP MLA's son opens fire on tribal in MP's Singrauli

Bhopal, Aug 4 (IANS) A tribal youth was allegedly shot at by the son of BJP MLA Ramlallu Vaish in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli.

The incident happened on Thursday evening. The accused, Vivek Vaish got into a verbal argument with the victim, Surya Prakash Khairbar, a resident of Morba, and all of sudden pulled out his revolver and opened fire on him.

Police said the accused has been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC and 25/27 (Arms Act).

He was yet to get arrested, said Shiv Kumar Verma, additional Superintendent of Police (ADSP).

It is not the first time that Vivek Vaish has been involved in hooliganism. In July last year, he was booked for thrashing and misbehaving with forest guards.

A local BJP leader told IANS that Vaish was involved in illegal coal supply and wood smuggling, and uses his father’s influence and takes the help of powerful people in Singrauli.

“The fire incident came to light because there were many people at the spot at that time. Vivek would often create terror among the tribals and beat them whenever he wished and no one would stop him. He has a strong nexus, which has been involved in illegal coal mining and wood smuggling. Even if he gets arrested, his father would use his power to get him out of jail and this has been happening for the last several years,” a Singrauli-based BJP leader said.

The incident comes a month after the urination case in Sidhi district. Singrauli, the hub of coal mines, was the part of Sidhi district, and was made a separate district in 2008.

Responding to the incident, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath hit at the BJP saying that "tribals are being attacked” regularly in Madhya Pradesh. He claimed that the BJP leaders were indulging in harassment of the tribal community.

“I want to know from the Chief Minister whether the only work left for the BJP leaders is to harass tribals, Dalits, women and people of all communities. Far from curbing such crimes, you are seeing the promotion of criminals happening. Recently, you have made it clear how fast you are progressing in the campaign of forming a criminal BJP, by including the person convicted for running a sex racket from Harda in the BJP," said Kamal Nath.

