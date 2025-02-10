BJP MLAs protest after Guv skips mentioning RG Kar case in budget session speech

Kolkata, Feb 10 (IANS) BJP MLAs on Monday lodged a strong protest after West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose skipped mentioning RG Kar case in his budget session speech.

As per tradition, the state government prepares the written speech of the Governor for any session of the house and the latter just reads out that written speech.

As the Governor was stepping out of the house after completing his speech the woman legislators of the BJP started protesting and raising questions about why the R.G. Kar tragedy failed to find a mention in the Governor’s speech.

West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari told media persons that even after the tragedy where a woman junior doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata became a victim of ghastly rape and murder within the hospital and other several other instances of similar mishaps in different pockets of the state did not find a mention in Governor’s speech.

“The state government through its written speech had made untrue claims through the Governor,” he claimed.

He further claimed that in the opening speech of the Governor, it was claimed that the recent festival season in West Bengal has passed smoothly and peacefully.

“In every Hindu religious festival, there had been instances of hurdles being created by a particular section close to ruling Trinamool Congress. There had been an instance that the Saraswati Puja had to be organised under police protection following an order of the Calcutta High Court,” he said.

He added that the name of the central project ‘Jal Jeevan Mission has been changed in the opening speech by the Governor.

“The central project has been mentioned at ‘Jal Swapno’ in the Governor’s speech. I have already pointed this out to the Union Jal Shakti ministry through an email,” he further claimed.

