BJP MLA distributes swords among girls in Bihar’s Sitamarhi

Patna, Oct 12 (IANS) BJP MLA Mithilesh Kumar distributed swords among girls during the Vijayadasmi celebration in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district on Saturday.

“If any evil person dares to touch our sisters, his hand will be chopped off with this very sword,” he said while addressing the gathering at one of the Puja Pandals at Kaprol Road in Sitamarhi city.

“We have to make our sisters capable of cutting off their hands and if needed, we and you all would have to do this. All those evildoers who have ill will against our sisters must be destroyed,” Kumar said.

Mithilesh Kumar openly appealed to the people to support him in his initiatives. He also encouraged people, especially women to act against evildoers. Kumar distributed swords to school and college-going girls.

During the occasion, he displayed several firearms, swords and other weapons at the venue and worshipped them.

“We worship the scriptures on the day of Vijayadashami. This is the speciality of our Hindu Sanatani system. When I was elected in 2020, there was a pandemic period and due to this public celebration was not happening in the country. Then I met with an accident and was on bed rest for one and a half years. Now, I have recovered. All this happened due to the wish of Maa Bhagwati. And the worship of scriptures and its distribution is also happening due to her wish,” Kumar said.

Mithilesh Kumar is a BJP MLA from the Sitamarhi constituency. He was in the headlines at the start of Navratri when he visited several Durga Puja Pandals and distributed swords.

Worship of weapons is a tradition among a section of the Hindu community during the Navratri. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also worshipped the weapons during the Navratri recently.

