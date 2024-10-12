Punjab Police recover 10.4 kg heroin from car in Amritsar

Chandigarh, Oct 12 (IANS) In a major blow to trans-border narcotic smuggling networks amidst the ongoing drive to eradicate drugs from the state, Punjab Police’s Counter Intelligence, Amritsar, seized 10.4 kg heroin from a car after intercepting two suspicious vehicles in the district, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday.

However, the accused, identified as Sukhraj Singh, owner of the car and alleged supplier of the heroin consignment, managed to flee from the spot along with his accomplice in an SUV, which had no registration number.

Police teams have impounded the car, bearing registration number PB46AG1224, containing the illicit drugs on the spot.

DGP Yadav said that following an intelligence input about the exchange of heroin consignment between occupants of these two cars, police teams from CI Amritsar led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Navtej Singh managed to locate both the cars stationed on the roadside near the Indian Oil Petrol Pump near Sukhewala village in Amritsar, while drivers of both the vehicles were discussing something near the SUV. He said that on seeing the police, both the accused managed to escape from the spot in the SUV, while leaving the other car there.

On checking the abandoned car, police teams recovered the heroin consignment, Rs 1,000 cash, photocopies of an Aadhar card and a voter card of Sukhraj Singh from the car. The DGP said that preliminary investigation suggests that accused Sukhraj Singh was to deliver the heroin consignment to the occupant of the SUV. Efforts are being made to identify his other associate, he added. He said that raids are being conducted to nab both of the absconders. Further investigation is going on to establish backward and forward linkages in this case, he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.