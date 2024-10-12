Gujarat CM announces Rs 4 lakh relief for Mehsana wall collapse victims

Gandhinagar, Oct 12 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each for the family members of those who lost their lives in a wall collapse in Jasalpur, Mehsana district.

The Chief Minister said that the aid will be provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

He also expressed his condolences to the grieving families, praying for the peace of the departed souls.

In addition to the relief for the deceased, the Chief Minister also declared that Rs 50,000 will be provided to those injured in the incident, offering support to help them recover from the tragic event.

Seven lives were lost after the labourers dug a pit for an underground tank at a factory site about 37 kilometres from the district headquarters. The wall collapsed, burying the workers under loose soil.

District Development Officer said that nine to ten workers were trapped when the wall came down around 1:45 pm.

“A 19-year-old boy was pulled out alive. Rescuers are continuing their efforts to free the remaining trapped workers. We are hoping for a miracle and pray to rescue them alive,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed his sorrow over the incident, calling it "extremely sad."

He extended his condolences to the victims' families and expressed hope for the safe recovery of those still trapped.

Emergency teams are stationed on-site, working to clear the debris and search for survivors while the district administration is closely monitoring the situation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.