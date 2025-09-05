BJP legislator Agnimitra Paul suffers mild brain stroke, hospitalised

Kolkata, Sep 5 (IANS) Fashion designer-turned-politician -- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Asansol (Dakshin) constituency in West Burdwan district of West Bengal -- Agnimitra Paul was hospitalised on Friday as she suffered a mild brain stroke.

She was admitted to a private hospital near the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass in east Kolkata on Friday afternoon.

Her close aides said that for the time being, the doctors treating her at the medical facility have decided to place her under observation for 48 hours.

They also mentioned that there was no indication so far of any body part or organ being affected because of the stroke.

The fashion designer-turned politician is also able to converse with her family members as of now.

Notably, during the last day of the special session of the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday, Paul was one of the BJP legislators at the forefront protesting and raising slogans, coming down to the Well of the House while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was delivering her address on the motion on the issue of harassment of Bengali-speaking people in the BJP-ruled states.

She was one of the five BJP legislators who were suspended from the house within a period of just less than two hours on Thursday.

Two of the suspended BJP legislators, namely the Chief Whip of the BJP’s legislative party in West Bengal assembly, Shankar Ghosh, and party legislator Bankim Ghosh, were hospitalised.

BJP national president and Union Minister J.P. Nadda had called up the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, to seek information about the health conditions of the two hospitalised party legislators.

J.P. Nadda had also sought photographs and videos of their scuffle with Assembly marshals as supporting documents.

The BJP legislators were protesting against the decision to suspend leader of the opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari for the session earlier on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.