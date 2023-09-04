BJP leader stabbed to death in Bihar’s West Champaran

Patna, Sep 4 (IANS) A BJP leader was stabbed to death and another critically injured in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Monday, just hours after a relative of a former union minister was shot at in Nalanda district.

The deceased BJP leader has been identified as Sonu Kumar.

According to the police, Sonu Kumar and his friend Sujit Kumar were on their morning walk in Godwa Tola village when some unidentified men stabbed them at around 7 a.m.

The two were critically injured in the attack and taken to theGMCH Bettiah where doctors declared Sonu Kumar brought dead.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister R.C.P. Singh's relative who was shot at on Sunday night, is said to bebattling for his life in PMCH Patna.

