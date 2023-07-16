BJP hopes to breach Baghel's bastion by targeting CM on 'corruption'

Raipur, July 16 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to contest the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh. The strategy is simple – to take on the incumbent Congress government led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over corruption in the state.



Where Congress stands?

Chhattisgarh is of special importance to the Congress. The party has 71 MLAs in the 90-member Assembly. BJP has only 14. But the BJP has 9 MPs of the 11 Lok Sabha seats while Congress has only two.

In urban bodies and panchayats, Congress is ahead of BJP.

Given the current arithmetic of the constituencies, the Congress does feel strong in the state and is hopeful to form the government again later this year.

Going all out

The BJP has gone all out to campaign in the state for the upcoming elections. Besides State in-Charge, State President, and Leader of the Opposition, the national leaders too have increased their visits and activities in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President J.P. Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have recently visited the state keeping in view the upcoming elections.

The aim of all these activities shows the seriousness of BJP and to corner the incumbent Congress.

Attacking Congress

All these BJP leaders from State President Arun Saw to former chief minister Raman Singh have been relentless in their attack on the Congress government.

BJP’s attack is strong and consistent -- highlighting the alleged corruption in coal transportation, liquor, sand and other sectors.

Meanwhile, BJP had also faced some hiccups. Its effort to run an agitation against the Congress has not garnered the support it was expecting from the general public.

Political analysts say this was one of the reasons that national leadership has indirectly taken over the command of the state leadership.

But will corruption alone be enough for BJP to fight and win against the Baghel-led government remains to be seen.

