BJP has no CM face, issue for Delhi polls: Kejriwal launches counter-attack on PM

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday launched a scathing counter-attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), labeling its governance as "Aapada" (disaster) earlier in the day. Kejriwal stated that the BJP was faced with three "Aapadas" as it has no CM face, narrative, issue for Delhi polls.

Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal accused PM Modi of using his 43-minute speech to malign a democratically-elected government instead of addressing pressing issues.

He pointed out the dual governance structure in Delhi, where residents elect both a central and a state government, with the BJP controlling the Centre and AAP helming the state administration.

Kejriwal highlighted the AAP’s achievements over the past decade, contrasting them with what he termed as the BJP’s lack of progress. He specifically criticised the Central government for failing to deliver on key promises.

"In 2020, the Prime Minister promised homes for all in Delhi by 2022. However, in five years, only 4,700 houses have been built, while the city has 4 lakh slums. At this pace, their manifesto seems more like a 200-year plan than a five-year one," Kejriwal quipped.

He also accused the BJP of demolishing slums and rendering people homeless under the guise of development.

Referring to housing provided by the BJP in Kalkaji, Kejriwal claimed the condition of these units was substandard.

Kejriwal further criticised PM Modi for what he described as a token gestures of development.

"The Prime Minister came to Delhi to lay the foundation stones for three colleges after 10 years. In contrast, our government has delivered real results -- we have set up three universities, built 22,000 classrooms, and established five new hospitals. Our focus is on work, not ceremonies," he said.

Responding to remarks from PM Modi, Kejriwal stated that the BJP lacks a chief ministerial candidate for Delhi and has failed to present a vision or agenda for the city's development.

Taking a direct jab at the party, Kejriwal said, "The BJP is faced with three 'aapadas' as it has no CM face, narrative, issue for Delhi polls".

Kejriwal went on to criticise both PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said, "The BJP has no agenda for Delhi’s progress, and no leader to inspire confidence among voters. Instead of working for the people, they choose to insult the residents of Delhi who trusted AAP with their votes."

Kejriwal concluded by asserting that AAP’s governance model is based on delivering tangible benefits to the people, unlike the BJP, which he accused of relying on rhetoric and divisive politics.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi compared the ruling AAP government to a calamity or "Aapada" destroying the city and unveiled a new slogan "Aapada ko hatana hai, BJP ko lana hai".

PM Modi, without naming the AAP or its leader Arvind Kejriwal, pilloried the Delhi government for alleged corruption in 'Sheesh Mahal', Yamuna cleaning, liquor policy and failure to improve schools and health facilities.

