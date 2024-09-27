BJP in Haryana deliberately wants to deprive farmers of MSP: Bhupinder Hooda

Karnal, Sep 27 (IANS) Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda on Friday claimed that the state ruling the BJP “deliberately” wants to deprive farmers of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) as they are forced to sell paddy below the price.

“The paddy has been reaching markets for many days. Despite rain is constantly looming a threat over its spoil, the government is not ready to start purchasing paddy. The farmers are forced to sell their crops for Rs 500, much less than the MSP. This is the kind of mischief the BJP plays with farmers in every crop season. Farmers have now decided to overthrow this government,” he said while speaking at a public meeting held in Sangoha-Sangohi village in Karnal district.

He appealed to the people to send Congress candidate Rakesh Kamboj from Indri. “I will form the Congress government in the state as per your wish.”

Former minister Karna Dev Kamboj also addressed the gathering by saying every section, including the farmer, is angry with the “dictatorial attitude of the government”.

“This time the BJP is going to be completely wiped out from the GT Road belt,” he said.

Hooda said the policies of the BJP are completely anti-farmer. “Today farmers themselves say during the stint the Congress, they used to get high rates for crops. However, during the BJP tenure, the farmers have to sell their crops at a rate lower than the MSP. The Congress government had increased the price of sugarcane from Rs 117 to Rs 310, a jump of Rs 193, a hike of 165 per cent. But the BJP has barely increased the rate of sugarcane by 20 per cent in 10 years. This is very unfortunate,” he said.

Hooda said the government has entangled the public in scams of portals like Parivar Pehchan Patra, property ID and Meri Fasal-Mera Byora.”

The two-time Chief Minister promised the voters that if the Congress returned to power it would make a law guaranteeing the MSP and will close unnecessary and scam-promoting portals.

The former Chief Minister promised to provide contractual jobs as the BJP government itself became a contractor.

“In Kaushal Rojgar Nigam, the BJP has exploited the youth by recruiting them without reservation, without merit, without pension and on meagre salaries. Under the guise of Kaushal Rojgar Nigam, the BJP ended the reservation of Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes,” he added.

The BJP, which is in power in the state, is eyeing a third consecutive term in the polls scheduled on October 5. Results will be declared on October 8.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.