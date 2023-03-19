As BJP, Cong eye political gains from paralysis, no end soon to House logjam



Both sides feel that the logjam suits them politically though the government has to pass the finance bill in the upcoming week and the Guillotine may happen this week.

Sources in the Congress say they do not forsee any resolution of the issue and it suits the party raking up the Adani issue time and again, while most of the oppositions parties are on one side of demanding a JPC.

The Congress has moved a breach of privilege notice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upper House which BJP has called a gimmick as the row suits both the sides. While the Congress is pushing more vehemently the issue of JPC, the BJP is trying to corner Rahul Gandhi.

"The remarks prime facie made in a mocking manner are not only disgraceful but also insulting and defamatory, vis a vis Nehru family particularly Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi who are members of Lok Sabha," the notice by K.C. Venugopal said.

The Congress says that the opposition is united on the demand of JPC and there is no ambiguity over it except the TMC.

The opposition MPs have been moving suspension of business notices in the Rajya Sabha under rule 267 and adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha continuously in the last week, the Congress-led opposition is trying to corner the government.

The BJP is also not letting the issue to die down, and the treasury benches have been questioning Rahul Gandhi over his London speech and demanding an apology.

Ministers and even BJP President J.P. Nadda termed Rahul Gandhi's 'democray' remarks as "permanent part of this anti-nationalist toolkit." Nadda said: "It's unfortunate that the Congress party is indulging in anti-national activities. After being repeatedly rejected by the nation, Rahul Gandhi has now become a permanent part of this anti-nationalist toolkit."

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he will speak inside the House if allowed to and that he has not spoken anything which is anti-India.

Gandhi did not reveal the card about the BJP demand of apology but the Congress has said there is no question of apology and the party leader will seek Speaker's permission to speak in the House.

In both the Houses of the parliament, treasury benches on their part had seen shouting slogans, seeking Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's apology for his London speech, where he had said that democratic values were under threat in India.

Similar scenes played out in the Rajya Sabha this week too, as the opposition members rushed into the well, protesting over the Adani matter in the upper House.

Congress General secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said, "Opposition is united on the demand of JPC and anything contrary to this is incorrect."

While the Congress is demanding apology from the Prime Minister for his alleged derogatory statement against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabbha Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at Modi.

He tweeted: "I want to remind you of your statement made in China. You said - "Earlier, you felt ashamed of being born Indian. Now you feel proud to represent the country" Was this not an insult to India and Indians? Tell your ministers to refresh their memories!"

The logjam will continue this week too if both sides do not climb down from their stated position.

