BJP to ask 51 questions on behalf of Mumbaikars during Congress' 'Nyay Yatra'

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Mumbai BJP Chief Ashish Shelar said on Tuesday that the party will ask 51 questions on behalf of Mumbaikars during Congress's 'Nyay Yatra' to be held in the state ahead of the upcoming Assembly election.

"The moment Congress' 'Nyay Yatra' reaches Mumbai, we will ask 'khata-khat 51 questions' to them on behalf of Mumbaikars," he added.

The decision in this regard was taken at the Mumbai BJP's core committee meeting held on Tuesday.

Mumbai BJP Chief Shelar questioned if the Congress, which had treated Mumbaikars unfairly till now, had any moral right to organise the 'Nyay Yatra'.

"Organising 'yatras' is our prerogative. Is Congress walking on our path? If the Congress is keen on its 'Nyay Yatra', then we will also not leave this opportunity to ask Congress questions of injustice on behalf of Mumbaikars. No one has done as much injustice to Mumbaikars as Congress. Now Shiv Sena (UBT) has also joined the fray," he said.

"Mumbaikars will also question the motive to hand over Mumbai to the green-clad community. They seek an answer to why Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad did not visit the family of one of our karyakartas -- Arvind, who was brutally killed in Dharavi. They also want an answer to the injustice being done to the roadside vendors who are basically Marathi and how there is a huge influx of the green-garbed people. These and 51 other issues concerning Mumbaikars will be asked by the BJP," said Mumbai BJP Chief Shelar.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a swipe at the Opposition, saying that no one will be able to stop or discontinue the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

He was also responding to the statement by two legislators -- Ravi Rana and Mangesh Shinde -- supporting the MahaYuti government, that the money given to the women beneficiaries will be taken back if they did not vote for them and also that the scheme will remain in place till the upcoming state Assembly election.

Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis reiterated that the money will not be taken back from the women beneficiaries.

He also replied to the Opposition's allegation that money given under the scheme was a bribe.

"No one can buy a sister's love. The sister will starve but feed her brother. The Bhaubij (the present given by brother to a sister) is never taken back," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis said that the state government will deposit Rs 3,000 for July and August into the bank accounts of eligible women beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin scheme on August 17.

