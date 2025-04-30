Bipasha Basu wishes ‘monkeyversary’ to her ‘everything’ Karan Singh Grover

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Bollywood diva Bipasha Basu melted hearts as she shared a romantic post for her "everything," Karan Singh Grover, celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary, a day she lovingly calls their "monkeyversary."

Bipasha took to Instagram to share a heartfelt video collage capturing treasured moments from their wedding day, reception, and the nine beautiful anniversaries they’ve celebrated together. The montage concluded with a touching photo of the couple with their daughter Devi, lovingly cutting a cake in the Maldives.

To make the moment even more special, Bipasha set the video to the soulful tune of "My Person" by Spencer Crandall, perfectly encapsulating their journey of love.

For the caption, Bipasha wrote: “Happy 9th Monkeyversary To My Everything Monkeylove Forever”

The 46-year-old actress met co-star Karan Singh Grover on the set of Alone in 2014 and they fell in love. They got married on 30 April 2016.

In August 2022, Bipasha and Karan welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Devi Basu Singh Grover, in 2022.

Bipasha made her acting debut with the thriller Ajnabee in 2001. She was then seen in the erotic thriller Jism in 2003, followed by roles in two consecutive annual top-grossing films, No Entry in 2005 and Dhoom 2 in 2006.

Her successful films include the drama Corporate, the comedies Phir Hera Pheri and All the Best: Fun Begins, the thriller Race, and the romantic comedy Bachna Ae Haseeno. In the 2010s, she starred in the horror films Raaz 3D , Aatma, Creature 3D and Alone.

After a long hiatus, she was seen in the series “Dangerous” in 2020. The crime thriller also stars Karan, Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri, Suyyash Rai and Nitin Arora in key roles.

Talking about Karan, he is known for his work in television series such as Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai. He has also appeared in Hindi films like Alone and Hate Story 3.

The actor made a comeback to television with Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, portraying the role of Mr. Rishabh Bajaj. That same year, he made his digital debut with BOSS: Baap of Special Services. In 2020, he featured in the action-thriller web series Dangerous, and in 2021, he appeared in Qubool Hai 2.0, the reboot of the original series.

Most recently,he starred in the film Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.