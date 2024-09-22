Bipasha Basu, Neelam mark Daughter’s Day with adorable moments featuring their munchkins

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actresses Bipasha Basu, and Neelam Kothari are celebrating National Daughter’s Day. On Sunday, the actresses took to their Instagram, and shared posts featuring their daughters.

Bipasha shared a heartwarming video of her daughter Devi talking to her mom in English and Bengali. In the video, Bipasha, who is not in the frame can be heard asking her daughter, “How are you? Are you doing good?”

Devi responds to her mom with the same questions before Bipasha goes on to ask, “Tumi bhaalo acho (Are you doing good)?”

She then says on her daughter’s behalf, “Aami bhalo, Aami khoob bhalo may (I’m a very good girl)” so that Devi imitates her response.

She then says, “Aami ekta mishti may (I am a sweet girl)”.

Bipasha wrote in the caption, “Daughters Day Everyday. Devi’s Day Everyday”.

Bipasha, who tied the knot with actor Karan Singh Grover in 2016, was blessed with daughter Devi on November 12, 2022.

Earlier, Bipasha had revealed that her daughter was born with two holes in her heart. She told Neha Dhupia during an Instagram Live, “Our journey has been very different from any normal mother-father, it has been a lot tougher than the smile that I have on my face right now. I would not wish this to happen to any mother”.

“For a new mother, when you get to know that…I got to know on the third day of my having a baby that our baby is born with two holes in her heart. I thought I’ll not share this, but I’m sharing this because I feel that there are a lot of mothers who helped me in this journey, and it was very difficult to find those mothers”, she added.

Meanwhile, Neelam shared an array of pictures with her daughter, Ahana.

She wrote in the caption, “Happy daughter’s day! #blessed and most precious”.

The photos seem to be from their UK holiday as they feature the Big Ben, and showcase the mother-daughter donning woollens.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.