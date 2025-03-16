Bipasha Basu captures heartwarming moment of Karan Singh Grover holding daughter Devi in his arms

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actress Bipasha Basu recently shared an adorable moment on social media, capturing her husband Karan Singh Grover holding their daughter, Devi, in his arms.

The heartwarming video showcases the tender bond between father and daughter, melting the hearts of fans. Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Jism’ actress shared an adorable video showing Karan’s playful moments with his baby girl. Bipasha can be heard laughing in the background hearing little Devi’s cute banter with her daddy. She joins in, asking Devi, What are you doing? Awww, is she twinning with you, Devi? He copies you,, Na. Papa copies your clothes.”

The little girl could be seen cutely playing with Karan as he holds her in his arms. Sharing this sweet video, Bipasha wrote, “My Life #monkeylove.”

The 'Corporate' actress had previously posted her photos of twining with Devi in white. Notably, Bipasha Basu often delights her fans by sharing precious photos and videos featuring her husband, Karan Singh Grover, and their daughter, Devi, on social media.

The actress frequently gives a glimpse into their family life, showcasing moments of love, laughter, and bonding. Whether it's adorable snapshots of Karan with Devi or candid family moments, Bipasha’s posts often shell out major family goals.

For the uninitiated, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover first crossed paths on the sets of their 2015 horror film “Alone.” After a year of dating, the couple took the next step and married in a private ceremony in April 2016. Nearly six years later, their journey into parenthood began with the birth of their daughter Devi on November 12, 2022.

On the professional front, it has been nearly five years since Bipasha appeared in an acting role. Her last project was the web series “Dangerous,” directed by Bhushan Patel, where she starred alongside her husband, Karan Singh Grover.

