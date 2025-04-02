Bipasha and Karan enjoy some fun 'shopping time' with little Devi

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover took their little princess Devi for some fun 'shopping time'.

Dropping a sneak peek into the precious family moments, Bipasha shared a clip on her Insta stories where little Devi was seen picking out a sugarcane.

We can hear Bipasha explaining in the back, "We make juice out of the sugarcane". Meanwhile, daddy Grover shows the little munchkin how to eat it.

"Shopping has never been sooo fun before...Thank you my baby girl", the diva wrote sharing the adorable video.

In another post, we see Devi in the fruit section, making up her mind about what she wants. Bipasha pitches in saying, "Which one do you want...give papa what you want". She added, "Do you want a pear mumma?"

Last month, Devi joined her mother and father during their session at the gym.

The Insta video shared by the diva opened with Bipasha and Devi entering the gym. While the 'Alone' actress went for a comfy athleisure, the little one was seen in a yellow frock with matching shades. The clip included the footage of the little one trying her hands at the multi-sized gym balls.

Additionally, the doting father and daughter duo, Karan and Devi turned the gym balls into a fun game. It further incorporated glimpses of little Devi having fun on the trampoline.

Bipasha captioned the post, "Take your baby to gym on Saturday...Already a gym lover like Mamma & Papa."

Before that, Bipasha treated us with a heartwarming moment of Karan and Devi.

She posted an awe-worthy video capturing Karan’s playful moments with his baby girl. Bipasha was heard laughing in the background hearing Devi’s cute banter with her daddy. She said, "Is he twinning with you, Devi? He copies you, Na. Papa copies your clothes.”

The little one was seen cutely playing with her dad as he held her in his arms. Sharing the video on IG, Bipasha captioned it, “My Life #monkeylove.”

Bipasha's feed is full of such precious moments with her little munchkin.

