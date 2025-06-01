Binaiferr Kohli: Taking risks on TV is a big challenge

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) TV producer Binaiferr Kohli, who is known for working on shows such as 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', and 'F.I.R.', has spoken about the evolution of Indian TV content and the impact of OTT platforms.

She said, “I feel TV is still about family drama—with new additions and a new weaving of storytelling. If you look at the top-rated serials today, they are all rooted in family themes. Shows like Anupamaa prove that the genre continues to work because it connects deeply with the audience".

Binaiferr feels the audiences consuming content on television may want freshness, but familiarity still wins the race.

She further mentioned, “Yes, they want something different but they’re not always willing to try it. What’s already working in those prime time slots continues to dominate".

She continued, "Taking risks on TV in terms of content is a big challenge, and we—and more so, &TV—took that leap at the right time. It really worked, and I truly salute the channel for believing in something different".

The producer said that the flavour of her show has been “retained because we have one of the strongest creative teams in the industry”.

She went on to explain, "Even after 11 years, the team continues to think of new episodes and situations that evolve with the times. That consistency and innovation are what keep viewers coming back".

Binaiferr feels the audience has definitely become smarter in terms of content, as she said, “Largely due to exposure from OTT platforms. They can instantly tell when a show is just being told for the sake of it. That’s where word of mouth still plays a powerful role".

She feels that sometimes even the best of the best shows don’t get the traction they deserve, simply because the audience is spoilt for choices.

“If a story works on one platform and another creator decides to adapt it, that’s okay", Binaiferr said.

“But they must make some changes, add new twists. Otherwise, why would someone watch a remake when the original already exists—and is the best version?", she added.

—IANS

dc/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.