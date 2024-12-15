Billie Eilish gets hit during concert after fan throws object at her

Los Angeles, Dec 15 (IANS) Grammy winning-singer Billie Eilish got hit by a necklace from the crowd during a concert in Arizona.

A video, which is doing the rounds online, showed Eilish grimacing and bracing herself as the flying object hit her on the face during the song "What Was I Made For?". Eilish continued singing without addressing the incident with the audience.

Her non-verbal response was captured in a second video, where she appeared upset but remained composed and continued her performance, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The incident has reignited conversations about concert audience etiquette and the responsibilities of fans. Eilish's response to the situation has been praised by many for her professionalism and ability to handle the unexpected interruption without losing her composure.

The incident highlights the importance of creating a safe and enjoyable atmosphere at concerts for both performers and attendees.

Actresses like Ava Max and Bebe Rexha have also experienced similar incidents. Ava Max's eye was "scratched" by a fan who jumped onto the stage while Bebe Rexha fell to the floor after someone hurled a cell phone at her.

In other news, Eilish had earlier revealed that she began developing problems with her body image when she was just 10-years-old.

The singer was known for her penchant for baggy clothes and she explained she opted for the loose-fitting garments as a way to feel more "comfortable" after growing unhappy with her shape at a young age when she struggled to fit into clothes from her favourite brand, who famously only produce garments in one size.

She told Complex magazine: "What's really interesting is that when I was a little girl, I loved big dresses. All I wore was fairy dresses and skirts. I never wore pants or shorts when I was a little kid. But when I got to be about 11, I got obsessed with this brand called Brandy Melville. And they only sold clothes in one size.”

"I was chubbier and I was obsessed with these clothes, but I'd buy a shirt and it wouldn't fit me. That's when my body problems started. I was around the age of 10 or 11. I got b**bs at like nine, and I was just developing really early. I wasn't slim. Also, I was in ballet, and that's this whole world of body problems.

She said wearing baggy clothes was her style, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

