Bihar's Tara Devi is shining example of Jeevika scheme's success

Patna, May 21 (IANS) Tara Devi’s transformational journey from being utterly deprived to a self-sustaining family is a living testament of what a woman’s grit, determination can achieve if combined with persistence and resilience.

Tara Devi, a resident of Bihar’s Jamui district, lost her husband at a young age, but that didn’t break her courage, rather, she got emboldened to take on the difficult terrains of life, and eventually she turned successful in steering her and her family’s life.

After she lost her husband, Mukesh Singh, in a road accident in 2022, she took a loan under the Jeevika Yojana and started her own enterprise.

Today, Tara Devi is running her family on her own and has become a role model for her native village – Bhajor.

She took a loan of Rs 30,000 under Jeevika Yojana and started Poshan Vatika and NPM (Non-Pesticide Management) shop.

Today, she sells goods worth Rs 4000 on a daily basis, earning about Rs 600. With this income, she has continued the education of her three daughters.

The elder daughter is studying in the Intermediate, for whom she wants to pursue the GNM (General Nursing and Midwifery) course, because her husband was a compounder, and Tara Devi wants her daughter to follow the same path.

The second daughter is in the 9th grade and dreams of becoming a teacher. The third daughter is currently studying in the 4th grade.

Tara Devi's story is an inspiration for all those women who have the passion to become self-reliant even in adverse circumstances.

Speaking to IANS, Tara Devi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for launching such public welfare schemes.

Notably, Jeevika is a community-based organisation in Bihar, having around 10 lakh women self-help groups, thereby uniting approximately 1.24 crore women for Swachhata Hi Seva in Bihar. With women joining hands to reach out to villages for awareness generation and undertaking mass cleanliness activities, this marks a true reflection of ‘Nari Shakti’.

