‘Viksit Bharat’ requires eight fold increase in per capita income & peace on frontiers: VP Dhankhar

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) To reach the goal of Viksit Bharat, India requires an eight-fold increase in per capita income, as well as peace on frontiers, said Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday.

“Our aim is to be a Viksit Nation, Viksit Bharat in 2047. This requires an eight-fold increase in per capita income. This calls for peace on our frontiers,” said VP Dhankhar while addressing the inauguration of various projects at Mormugao Port in Goa.

The Vice President stressed the need for peace, which can help boost the country's economy.

"Economic development cannot take place if we have war-like situations. Peace is fundamental to growth and development," he said.

The VP added that peace can be derived from strength -- in security, economy, development, and deep commitment, unflinching commitment, unqualified commitment to nationalism.

At the Mormugao Port, the Vice-President inaugurated and dedicated a 3 MW solar power plant, commercial operation of two harbour mobile cranes and a covered dome for coal handling.

Praising the recent Operation Sindoor for its "precise targeting", he also underlined the significance of oceans for national security.

“We are already the world's fourth-largest economy and emerging in the Indo-Pacific sector, a leader in our own right. Our oceans matter to us now more than ever before. They really matter to us for the economy, for security, for sustaining our trade," Dhankar said.

Besides boosting India's maritime security, he also emphasised the need to increase shipbuilding as the "demands will rise".

"I think if I'm not mistaken, we carry 70 per cent of our cargo in value by ship, the demand will increase because our economy is not taking the leap, it is taking the quantum jump, we have to be prepared for it," Dhankar noted.

The Vice-President also lauded the Indian Coast Guard for their "commitment, courage and conviction".

"You face daunting challenges in difficult situations. The risks are many, but your commitment and dedication to duty ensure that, in times of crisis, there is no mortality on the high seas," he said.

