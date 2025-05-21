Contraband, cattle valued at Rs 3.94 crore seized in Manipur & Tripura; four held

Agartala, May 21 (IANS) Security forces have seized contraband and cattle valued at Rs 3.94 crore in Manipur and Tripura during the past 24 hours, officials said, adding that four people were arrested in connection with the illegal trades.

A Defence spokesman said that based on specific intelligence, a joint operation was launched by a team of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police at Savomphai in Jiribam district, leading to the arrest of two drug peddlers.

The security personnel recovered 98 bags of foreign cigarettes, with each bag containing 1,000 cigarette packets and having an overall estimated value of Rs 2 crore.

Further investigation revealed that the contraband was brought on a boat from Tipaimukh and was further meant to be smuggled into Bangladesh through the neighbouring southern Assam.

In another incident, Assam Rifles, along with Manipur Police, conducted a successful search operation in Mao Gate in Senapati district as part of ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking.

The operation led to the apprehension of two drug peddlers suspected of involvement in illegal narcotics activities. During the operation, 442 grams of brown sugar, contained in 38 soap cases and valued at Rs 89.40 lakh, were recovered from them.

In Tripura, the Border Security Force (BSF), along with state police, in three separate operations, have seized clothing items, various contrabands and 31 cattle were recovered from different places in the south Tripura districts.

The total value of clothing items, various contrabands and 31 cattle is Rs 1.04 crore, a BSF spokesman said.

The security officials said that the successful operation and recovery of drugs and contraband in the hinterland reconfirms the unwavering commitment of Assam Rifles, BSF and state police in enforcing anti-smuggling measures and disrupting the supply chains for such illicit activities.

Neighbouring Myanmar and Bangladesh share 1,643 km and 1,880 km, mostly unfenced border with northeastern states, respectively and serve as key transit points for various drugs, particularly heroin and methamphetamine tablets, entering India.

