PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation of projects worth Rs 26,000cr in Bikaner tomorrow

Jaipur, May 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bikaner on Thursday (May 22) to inaugurate and lay the foundation for several major development projects worth over Rs 26,000 crore, an official said on Wednesday.

As part of his visit, the Prime Minister will first offer prayers at the sacred Karni Mata Temple in Deshnoke, followed by a visit to the newly re-developed Deshnoke railway station. This station is one of the 103 stations revamped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

During the event, PM Modi will also flag off the new Bikaner-Mumbai Express train. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will accompany him throughout the visit.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, railway stations across the country are being upgraded to offer enhanced passenger facilities, accessibility for Divyangjan (persons with disabilities), and culturally rich designs.

A total of 103 stations, modernised at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore, will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. These include eight stations in Rajasthan -- Fatehpur Shekhawati, Deshnok, Bundi, Mandalgarh, Gogamedi, Rajgarh, Govindgarh, and Mandawar-Mahua Road.

The Deshnoke station, in particular, has been designed to reflect local architectural traditions, including temple-style arches and decorative pillars.

According to an official, India is steadily moving toward 100 per cent railway electrification, making its transportation network more energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable.

As part of this vision, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation for the 58 km Churu–Sadulpur rail line and dedicate the electrification of key railway sections, including Suratgarh–Phalodi (336 km), Phulera–Degana (109 km), Udaipur–Himmatnagar (210 km), Phalodi–Jaisalmer (157 km), and Samdari–Barmer (129 km).

In terms of road infrastructure, the Prime Minister will launch projects aimed at both enhancing civilian connectivity and strengthening national security.

This includes laying the foundation for three vehicular underpasses on NH-58 in Pushkar, as well as the widening of NH-11 and NH-70.

Additionally, he will dedicate seven major national highway projects worth Rs 4,850 crore, which are expected to improve military mobility and boost the regional economy.

The Prime Minister's visit will also emphasise India's commitment to clean energy. He will lay the foundation stone for several solar power initiatives, including a 300 MW ground-mounted solar project by NEEPCO in Bikaner and a 100 MW project by SJVN in Nawa.

Solar projects in Didwana and Kuchaman will also be initiated. Transmission systems under Powergrid's Sirohi and Mewar divisions are set to be launched to enhance grid connectivity.

Furthermore, he will inaugurate three key power infrastructure projects -- Power Grid Neemuch Transmission System, a power evacuation project in Bikaner, and capacity expansion of the Fatehgarh-II Power Station.

Among other projects, the 500 MW Kalasar and 300 MW Shimbhu Ka Bhurj solar power plants will play a pivotal role in strengthening India's renewable energy framework, supported by indigenous solar PV modules under the "Make in India" mission.

Strengthening regional connectivity further, the Prime Minister will launch the upgradation and maintenance of 12 state highways covering 757 km under the Rajasthan State Highway Development Programme, with a total investment of Rs 3,240 crore.

Prominent routes include Mangaliyawas–Padukalan (State Highway-102), Beawar–Tehla–Alniyawas (SH-59 & SH-104), and Dantiwada–Pipar–Merta City (SH-21).

Plans are in place for the future upgradation of another 900 km of roadways, including the Gotan–Sathin Highway, linking industrial and border areas more efficiently.

To bolster the state's healthcare infrastructure, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate four new nursing colleges in Rajsamand, Pratapgarh, Bhilwara, and Dholpur.

These institutions will help strengthen the healthcare workforce and improve access to quality medical education across Rajasthan.

In addition, two electrical substations -- 132 kV GSS Rajpura in Bikaner and 132 kV GSS Sarda in Udaipur -- will be inaugurated to improve power distribution in the region.

These upgrades are a vital part of ensuring a stable and reliable energy supply across the state.

