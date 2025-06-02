Bihar: Two teenagers drown in Tirhut canal, SDRF launches search operation

Patna, June 2 (IANS) In a tragic incident, two teenagers drowned in the Tirhut Canal while bathing on Monday in the Bairia police station area of Bihar’s West Champaran district.

A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team has been deployed and is conducting search operations to locate the missing teenagers. An official of the Bairia police station confirmed the tragic incident and informed the family members of the victims.

The victims have been identified as Roshan Patel (16), son of Satya Prakash Patel of Uttarwari Pokhara under Kalibagh police station, and Kuldeep Kumar (17), son of Rajesh Ram, a resident of Parbatiya Tola village under the jurisdiction of Mufassil police station.

Local eyewitnesses said that the incident occurred when three friends went to the canal to bathe and escape the scorching heat.

Before entering the water, Roshan and Kuldeep handed over their mobile phone to the third friend and asked him to record a video of them bathing.

Moments after jumping into the canal, both youths struggled in the deep water and disappeared from view. Their friend, unable to help, began screaming for help.

“I was standing on the bridge when I saw three boys come near the canal. Two of them jumped into the water while the third stood aside. Within seconds, the two boys were gone,” said Mohammad Sharif, an eyewitness.

As news of the drowning spread, a crowd gathered at the site, and the victims' families arrived in distress.

Scenes of grief unfolded as relatives cried inconsolably, praying for a miracle.

Police from the local 112 emergency response unit reached the spot shortly after receiving the report.

A specialised SDRF team, along with local divers, was also called in and is actively searching the canal using boats and nets to locate their bodies.

Officials confirmed that the search operation would continue until both youths are found.

