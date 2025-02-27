Bihar: Tension in Sitamarhi after vandalisation of Lord Shiva & Kartikeya idols

Patna, Feb 27 (IANS) Tensions prevailed in Parmanandpur village in Bihar after unidentified miscreants vandalised idols of Lord Shiva and Lord Kartikeya, an official said on Thursday.

The official said the incident probably took place on Maha Shivratri night on Wednesday, sparking outrage among the locals.

According to Ram Krishna, SDPO of Sadar range, villagers discovered the desecration on early Thursday morning.

Hundreds of residents gathered in protest, blocking roads, burning tires, and demanding strict action against the culprits.

Villagers suspect the involvement of members from a particular community in the act. However, no evidence has been found so far.

The village temple has no CCTV cameras, making it difficult to trace the miscreants. To prevent communal tensions, the district police have deployed additional forces in the area.

The administration has called in Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and fingerprint experts to examine the site and collect evidence.

Ram Krishna, the SDPO, assured residents that technical and forensic methods would be used to identify the culprits and ensure justice.

“We are committed to maintaining law and order. No one will be spared if found guilty,” he added.

Given the sensitive nature of the incident, authorities have urged villagers to remain calm and allow the police to conduct a thorough investigation.

District Magistrate Richie Pandey visited the site, urging villagers to remain peaceful while the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, in the Munger district, another incident sparked controversy during a Shivratri procession organised by Bajrang Dal on Wednesday.

A grand procession featuring around 50 tableaux moved through the city before concluding at the Mankeshwar Nath Mahadev Temple.

While most tableaux showcased Hindu deities, one tableau allegedly depicted ‘love jihad’ with disturbing visuals, including gory images portraying alleged atrocities against Hindu girls. Communally charged messages, reportedly targeting a specific community.

When contacted, the SHO of Kotwali police station in Munger district said there is no communal tension here. "Everything is peaceful here," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.