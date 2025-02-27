BSP leader murder case: Chennai court rejects main accused's plea to be moved to private hospital

Chennai, Feb 27 (IANS) A Chennai court has rejected the plea for transferring P. Nagendran, the main accused in the murder of BSP leader K. Armstrong, to a private hospital for treatment.

The decision came after reviewing a health report submitted by a medical team.

Principal Sessions Judge S. Karthikeyan heard the petition filed by Nagendran’s wife, Visalakshi, who sought permission to move him to a hospital of their choice, citing concerns over his deteriorating health.

Following a physical examination, a medical team appointed by the Dean of the Madras Medical College submitted a report on Nagendran’s condition. While the report acknowledged his health was worsening, it did not recommend transferring him to a private hospital.

Advocate Baalaji, representing Nagendran, objected to the report, arguing that the Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore, where he is currently admitted, lacks the necessary facilities to treat his condition. He insisted that since Nagendran’s health was deteriorating, he should be allowed treatment at a private hospital of his choice.

However, Special Public Prosecutor R. Sreenivasan, representing the police, opposed the plea, stating that a Special Leave Petition filed by Visalakshi was already pending before the Supreme Court. Therefore, he argued, the sessions court lacked the authority to decide on transferring Nagendran to a private hospital. In response, Baalaji submitted an interim order from the Supreme Court, which granted the sessions court the discretion to consider and rule on the matter.

After hearing both sides and reviewing the medical report, the court ruled against transferring Nagendran and dismissed the application.

Armstrong, the President of BSP's state unit, was hacked to death on July 5, 2024, in front of his under-construction house in Chennai.

Nagendran, a notorious gangster serving a life sentence at Vellore Central Prison, is the primary accused in the murder. He allegedly masterminded the killing and has been in custody ever since. Nagendran previously underwent a liver transplant at Dr Rela Institute and Medical Center in Chromepet.

In an earlier petition, his wife stated that frequent transfers from Vellore Prison to the Chennai Sessions Court, despite doctors advising against excessive travel, had further worsened his health. She also alleged that prison authorities had denied him essential immunosuppressive medication post-transplant, leading to severe health complications, including 50 per cent liver damage. On January 28, he was taken to the CMC, Vellore, where he was diagnosed with jaundice. Nagendran had requested a transfer to a speciality hospital in Chennai for proper care, but the government opposed the request, asserting that he was receiving adequate medical treatment in Vellore. With the Sessions Court now dismissing his plea, Nagendran will continue to receive medical care at the CMC Vellore.

