Bihar: Mithila Express narrowly escapes derailment in Motihari

Patna, March 3 (IANS) A major train accident was narrowly averted in Motihari on Monday, thanks to the quick thinking of the Mithila Express train driver.

Mithila Express, travelling from Howrah to Raxaul Junction, approached a railway crossing near Raxaul Canal where a bike rider attempted to cross the tracks illegally but got stuck between the rail tracks. The rider failed to remove the bike and abandoned it on the tracks as the train approached with repeated horn warnings.

The train driver acted swiftly, applying emergency brakes and preventing a derailment. The bike was dragged for some distance before the train came to a halt.

The driver removed the bike with the assistance of local people and informed the RPF before resuming the journey to Raxaul Junction.

According to an official of RPF, the locals violate norms despite being repeatedly warned to avoid ill practices. Railway officials have urged locals to avoid using unauthorised crossings to prevent such incidents in the future.

An official said that the quick response by the driver prevented a catastrophic rail accident. Local passengers and railway officials praised the driver for his alertness and decisive action.

The railway department has urged local administration and law enforcement to take firm action against the continued use of this illegal crossing.

Earlier on February 28, a serious rail accident was narrowly avoided in Nalanda district when a Bolero SUV got stuck on the tracks in a similar fashion at an illegally constructed railway crossing near Langdi Vigha village.

The incident occurred just as the Danapur-Rajgir passenger train was approaching at high speed. The occupants of the Bolero managed to jump out in time and save their lives.

However, the vehicle was hit by the train, dragged along the tracks, and got completely stuck, disrupting rail traffic.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.