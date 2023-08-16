Bihar man bashes girlfriend in Mumbai, nabbed from Guj

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) The Mumbai Police have arrested a Bihar man, who was on the run after he brutally assaulted his girlfriend when she resisted his attempt to rape her, officials said here.

The accused, identified as 26-year-old Deepak Malakar said to be a film casting director and editor, had assaulted the 18-year-old college girl at Versova on August 11.

After commiting the crime, he switched off his mobile and then fled from Mumbai.

Following a complaint, the police tracked his movements and finally zeroed in on him when he made an ATM transaction in Surat during the weekend.

A police team went to Surat, nabbed him on Monday and brought him to Mumbai where he has confessed to the assault on the girl, and has been charged with attempt to murder and other charges.

He was produced before a Magistrate's Court and remanded to police custody till Friday.

Left to die, the victim, who dreamt of pursuing a film career, was admitted to the ICU of a local hospital and is now gradually recovering from her facial and head injuries, including the skull fractures.

Malakar and the girl came in contact via Facebook last year and a couple of months ago he even met her parents with a marriage proposal.

The parents agreed and permitted him to live in their one-bedroom apartment though the girl made it clear that she would first complete her education and then break into Bollywood before getting married.

The police said that during the stay, he kept pestering her for physical relations but she resisted and refused.

On August 12, Malakar took her to his old home in Versova village ostensibly to pick his stuff from there when he tried to rape her.

When she continued to fight him off, he thumped her head to the wall, and hammered her face till she fell on the floor.

Taking her to be dead, Malakar locked the flat from outside and scooted from Mumbai.

Sometime later, the girl regained her consciousness, screamed for help and neighbours responded by summoning the Versova Police.

