Bihar leaders express grief over Air India plane crash

Patna, June 12 (IANS) Political leaders across party lines expressed shock and sorrow over the tragedy that struck Gujarat on Thursday, as an Air India flight, after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, crashed into the hostel building of BJ College in Meghani Nagar, Ahmedabad.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wrote on the social media platform X: "The plane crash tragedy in Ahmedabad is very sad and heartbreaking. I am deeply saddened after hearing about the incident. My heartfelt sympathies with all affected families in this hour of grief."

Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly, stated: "Saddened and shocked to hear about the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad with 242 passengers on board. Praying to God that passengers and crew remain safe!"

Union Minister and former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi expressed: "The news of the Air India plane crash near Meghani Nagar, Ahmedabad, is heartbreaking. I wish the injured passengers a speedy recovery and extend my deepest condolences to those who lost their lives. May their souls rest in peace."

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, while addressing the media in Patna, said: "This is a very serious incident. We will need to gather complete information. It is extremely painful and hard to believe something like this has happened."

The aircraft was carrying 242 people, including 53 British nationals, 7 from Portugal, and one from Canada.

According to preliminary reports, the plane encountered trouble moments after take-off and plummeted onto the hostel premises, causing widespread panic and destruction in the area.

Emergency services swiftly reached the site, but casualty and injury figures are yet to be officially confirmed.

Rescue and relief operations are ongoing.

Authorities have sealed off the crash site and are conducting a detailed investigation.

More details regarding the cause of the crash, passenger safety, and on-ground casualties are awaited.

