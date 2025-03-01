Bihar govt begins natural gas & petroleum exploration in Bhojpur

Patna, March 1 (IANS) The Mining and Geology Department of Bihar has commenced excavation work in Devmalpur village, Shahpur block, Bhojpur district, in search of natural gas and petroleum reserves.

According to an official of the mining and geology department, digging has started in the Ganga basin based on satellite data and geological analysis, which suggest potential oil and gas reserves.

Previously, Alpha Geo Company of Hyderabad conducted soil sampling three years ago, yielding positive indications of hydrocarbons.

“As per the excavation process, drilling to a depth of 3 to 6 kilometres will take place, using light explosives every 20 meters to measure geological movements and underground mineral presence. All these exercises are taking place under the supervision of an expert team,” an official said.

He further said that the landowners will be compensated for any crop damage caused by excavation.

This exploration aligns with India’s mission under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' Initiative to reduce dependency on imported fossil fuels and boost domestic energy production. If natural gas or petroleum reserves are found, Shahpur may be declared a "Mining Zone", bringing economic growth, employment, and industrial development to the region.

It would increase energy security for Bihar and India, with a possible new hub for oil and gas extraction. Bihar’s oil & gas exploration in Bhojpur could prove to be a game-changer for economic growth in the region.

“The ongoing excavation in Shahpur, Bhojpur district, has the potential to transform Bihar’s industrial and economic landscape,” he said.

The availability of local oil and gas could attract industries, reducing dependency on imported energy sources.

