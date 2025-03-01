Karnataka: BJP-JD (S) stage protest condemning move to shut down Mandya University

Mandya (Karnataka), March 1 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) staged a protest in Mandya on Saturday condemning the move of the Congress-led government in Karnataka to shut down Mandya University established during the tenure of the previous BJP government.

Addressing the gathering, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, R. Ashoka, expressed outrage against the Congress-led government, stating that universities were being shut down under the pretext of being unprofitable.

He accused the Congress government of being in a state of financial desperation.

He further said: "Mandya district has lagged in education. The BJP government had sanctioned nine new universities to uplift the districts, but the Congress government has now taken them away. A report justifying the closure of universities claims they are not profitable. The government's intention is that even educational institutions should generate revenue.”

“This is because Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar are practically begging for money. This time, they have taken a loan of Rs 1 lakh crore. Among all former CMs, Siddaramaiah has taken the highest loans," he alleged.

He further said: "If a district has a university, it can become self-sufficient in education. Education is not a business; it is a national asset. Bars that were previously shut down are now being reopened, while universities are being closed. Running all universities requires only Rs 252 crore.

If the government claims to shut down universities while gives freebies, then guarantees have no real value. When the BJP government established universities, no new posts were created. The existing staff was appointed," he slammed.

Ashoka challenged the government, asking whether shutting down universities would result in profit or loss.

"That is not the question. The real question is -- how does this impact students? The government must clarify this. Just as people fight for water, the people of Mandya will fight for education. If the government has no funds, let them say so directly. We will all pool money and run the universities ourselves," he declared.

Slamming the Congress government's financial policies, he said: "This government has become a beggar due to its guarantee schemes and has now shut down universities. Universities were established in districts like Mandya and Chamarajanagar to improve education. Now, with the closure of universities, they might as well open bars in their place. The government should clarify whether its goal is to provide education or distribute liquor."

Ashoka further said, "No more proof is needed to show that this government is financially bankrupt. Both the state and central governments provide funding for universities. If the BJP government had not provided funds earlier, then where did the new university buildings come from? Infrastructure was developed before opening these universities, but now this government is unable to sustain them. We will raise our voice in the Assembly and fight for students' rights," he stated.

He also took a jab at the Congress high command, saying: "When Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar attended the Kumbh Mela, the Congress high command did nothing. When he met the Prime Minister, they remained silent. Even when he praised the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, they did not react. Recently, he visited the Isha Foundation. If the Congress high command has the courage, let them suspend D.K. Shivakumar. No one from our side has invited him to join the party," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.